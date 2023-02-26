wtc1

Automotive Service Technology student Olivia Malvo reassembles a caliper.

 Photo provided

If you’ve been around Citrus County for a while, you may have heard Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) in Inverness called “the vo-tech” – out of fondness by some, but it’s a dated term for a secondary school where those not going to college could get vocational training. This term was used especially during the time when the high-school ideal was to go to college.

These days, it’s widely understood that college is not for everyone. Choosing career and technical training is the smart path for many. And it makes good financial sense, as well, whether directly after high school or as a career change. As WTC says of its programs: have “a career in a year” and do it without the crushing debt that many college students incur through four or more years of schooling.

