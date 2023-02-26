If you’ve been around Citrus County for a while, you may have heard Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) in Inverness called “the vo-tech” – out of fondness by some, but it’s a dated term for a secondary school where those not going to college could get vocational training. This term was used especially during the time when the high-school ideal was to go to college.
These days, it’s widely understood that college is not for everyone. Choosing career and technical training is the smart path for many. And it makes good financial sense, as well, whether directly after high school or as a career change. As WTC says of its programs: have “a career in a year” and do it without the crushing debt that many college students incur through four or more years of schooling.
WTC currently offers 19 career-track programs. Data submitted this month to the accrediting agency, the Council on Occupational Education, show that WTC exceeds requirements by a significant amount, scoring higher than 90 percent overall for the all-important completion, placement, and licensure rates.To those with an eye toward getting started quickly in a career, the placement rate may be the most interesting figure. For eight of WTC’s programs, there’s a 100 percent placement rate. That means every student who completed the program got a job.
Four more programs are in the mid- to high-90s for placement rates. All programs but one far exceeded the rate required for accreditation. That single program had two students; the college was unable to contact one of them to confirm work status, so “placement” rate was reported at 50 percent, though completion and licensure were at 100 percent.
So while February is nationally recognized Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, every month is CTE month at WTC. The national goal is to celebrate the accomplishments of CTE and educate the public about the important role CTE plays in the lives of students of all ages. WTC echoes those goals locally.
Although WTC is Citrus County’s technical college, it doesn’t have the corner on career and technical training. Modern workforce education is available at local high schools. Citrus County, for example, has the Construction Academy, the Academy of Health Careers, plus the other certificate-producing courses of study. CTE training is also offered at magnet schools, technical centers, community and technical colleges, and even some universities.
CTE is about gaining marketable skills leading to career positions in defined career pathways that include healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, information technology, and transportation & logistics, among others.
According to by the Association for Career and Technical Education, the U.S. is facing a projected deficit of 6.5 million skilled workers over the next decade. (Who hasn’t heard complaints about service availability already?)
This is primarily due to current workers aging out, and not having enough highly skilled workers (completed post-secondary education or high-level trade college qualification) to fill the pipeline. Florida alone will be home to an estimated 26 million residents by 2030 – which translates to a need for more than 1.6 million net new jobs in the future.
While many occupations currently are in demand, others might not even be on the radar yet. Career and technical training can help fill those gaps by providing rigorous and relevant training at the time it’s needed. CTE participants engage in hands-on learning with real-life applications, leading to greater understanding, comprehension, retention, and implementation.