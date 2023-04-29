Two things can be true at the same time.
Kelly Green’s life is a constant struggle. At 48, she lives with Type 1 diabetes and gastroparesis, hooked up to a feeding tube as many as 20 hours a day.
Alarms and monitors go off throughout the day and night, making sleep a challenge, despite her extreme “bone-crushing” fatigue.
Several times a week she’s at UF Health Shands in Gainesville for doctors appointments.
On top of all that, the nearly 60-year-old mobile home she shares with her 80-year-old mother is infested with black mold in the section where Kelly had, until recently, been sleeping, plus there’s structural damage from termites and plumbing leaks.
Her late husband, the film score composer, conductor and jazz bassist Don Terryl Plumeri, was brutally murdered in 2016.
Years ago, in the before times, Kelly herself wrote and recorded music and performed all over Tampa Bay and St. Pete, but now she’s too weak to pick up her guitar.
“It’s really hard,” she said. “I try not to think about having to do this for the rest of my life; I just live in the moment.
“My mom is 80-years-old and has to take care of me,” she said. “It’s not supposed to be like this. I should be taking care of her.
“But I truly have a blessed life,” she said in the next breath. “I have my mom and a wonderful fiancé — they’re my champions. I have friends and support groups. I know I’m not alone, and I have hope and faith in Christ — I’m blessed.”
Two things can be true at the same time: Kelly Green’s life is a constant struggle, and she is blessed.
Life torn upside down
At one time Kelly Green, a fifth-generation Floridian, sang her folk songs about the legends and lore and history of Old Florida.
Listen to Kelly Green’s music online at www.reverbnation.com/kellygreen
Her great-grandfather fought in the Florida Brigade of the Confederate Army at the historic battles of Cold Harbor and Olustee.
Her grandfather was a blacksmith in Williston, Florida, where her mother, Irene Green, grew up without any modern conveniences like running water or electricity.
Kelly met her late husband, Terry Plumeri, at the Florida Folk Festival when she was assistant director.
“My husband and I were working on my album before he was murdered, and we played a few shows a year together,” she said. “I had always wanted to be like Elvis, my hero.”
Plumeri was murdered on March 31, 2016 in the couple’s home in Dunnellon, brutally stabbed in the back of the head and chest with a screwdriver 91 times, his feet and wrists bound and his nose and mouth covered with duct tape.
“My life was torn upside down,” Kelly said. “My parents took me in here, my Grandma’s old home. Dad said I could stay with them for as long as I wanted and never had to leave.”
The home, now most-likely irreparable, is a 1965 single wide mobile home with two additions built on either side and a roof overhead.
Kelly’s dad, Kent Green, died suddenly on Aug. 3, 2017.
“After that it was just me and Mama,” Kelly said.
Four months prior, Kelly and her mom had started going to church near where they live.
“I had sobered up on Nov. 2, 2016,” Kelly said. “Mama and I were loving learning about Jesus and making friends. Dad supported us going and said he thought that I was doing so much better. He would give Mama a few dollars Sunday mornings to give to the church.”
Kelly started singing with the church’s praise team. That’s where she met her fiancé, Mark O’Connell.
Car accidents in 2001 and 2006 had left Kelly with damage to her spine, but in 2016 she was feeling well enough to be able to accomplish what she needed to do, albeit with some limitations in her neck, arms and back.
“But at that time, I had lots of energy and pushed through the pain without much effort,” she said. “I took over all the yard maintenance, taking garbage cans to the street and back, doing the bills, the housework, the shopping, gassing the vehicle, minor repairs, all the things Dad did. That’s what he wanted.”
Life was good.
‘I was so wrong’
Then in 2018, Kelly noticed a leak in the guest bedroom, and she and her mom had it fixed eventually. They also saw some mold, but didn’t know who to call.
“We discovered that there was black mold growing for months where the leak was happening that we couldn’t see. It was behind the walls and in the ceiling,” Kelly said. “We did not know anyone who could get the ceiling and walls replaced or take care of the mold. Our church recommended we call (a local nonprofit organization) and hire some men from there.
“We did and one guy said he had experience with renovations and mold. He handled the remediation of it…I asked about the black mold on the wood, and he said I should spray with bleach water and hire him back when it dried.
“I looked online and found a spray that was less toxic but guaranteed to kill the mold. I ordered it and did the spraying myself. I didn’t think it would hurt me,” she said. ‘I was so wrong.”
Kelly thought the mold problem had been taken care of.
However, after about a year she started getting fatigued easily and was experiencing digestive issues, which was eventually diagnosed in December 2020 as gastroparesis, a disorder that slows or stops the movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine.
In February 2021, a feeding tube was inserted, and the following year a PICC line was inserted in her arm to receive hydration.
She is able to sip water and Coke Zero, but very little. She can sometimes eat a small amount of ice cream, but often has to open the feeding tube to let it drain out because of nausea.
She lives with constant nausea, she said.
“In 2019, my local primary care doctor asked me if I had mold in my home,” Kelly said. “I said yes, in 2018, but we took care of it. He suggested I get out and see if I feel better. He said black mold can make some people sick and others are OK.
Her mother's health hasn't been affected by the mold.
“Having autoimmune Type 1 diabetes makes me susceptible to other illnesses,” she said. “I thought about what he said. I was convinced that the mold problem was fixed.”
Her doctor told her of a patient he had whose home also had black mold. The man was ill, but when he moved an RV onto his property and stayed there for several months, he got better and was able to return to his home.
“My doctor said it could take a year or more for me to get better, but I need to get out right away,” she said.
However, she and her mother only have Social Security and Supplemental Security Income that they live on and nothing extra.
Meanwhile, as Kelly’s health continued to deteriorate, they discovered another massive amount of black mold behind the wall of the bedroom where she had been spending the majority of her time every day.
“This has been in my room for a long time, and I didn’t know it,” she said. “We had a mold expert come in who said this house would be way too expensive to remediate since these leaks have been going on for years and because I am so sick.”
More recently, during an annual termite inspection, the technician found a massive sewer leak, plus termite damage that is causing the home to come off the foundation.
“This is serious,” Kelly said. “I’ve moved Mom and myself to the other side of the house (away from) the part of the home that is actively sinking down.”
Kelly now sleeps on a tiny day bed in her music studio.
“Every moment in this house is like a death sentence to me, and now Mom,” she said. “I am too weak to help Mama get anything done. I am bed bound most days and trapped in the very place that is making me sicker…We need to get out. We desperately need help. I know my God will see us through. He is always with me, praise Jesus!”
Mama speaks
Irene Green is like any mother who watches her child waste away, helpless to stop it, unable to fix it.
“It’s heartbreaking to see her in this condition, on top of the condition we’re living in,” Irene said. “If we could just get a small RV or travel trailer to park in the driveway that Kelly could move into, and I would be out there with her because she needs me to take care of her — as a mother, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Irene said that when Kelly’s timers and sensors and alarms go off in the middle of the night, she wakes up and waits to hear if Kelly is awake, giving herself an insulin shot or putting juice in her feeding tube if her sugar level drops.
“If I don’t hear her, I go in and wake her up,” Irene said. “I’m her mom.”
For their immediate needs, Kelly and Irene are hoping to find a travel trailer that they can stay in on their property to get Kelly away from the mold ASAP.
They’ve opened a GoFundMe account to raise enough money for a down payment on a used mobile home to replace the one they’ve been in, but they know that could take some time.
“I’ve even thought we could let the fire department use it to burn down for practice,” Irene said.
In addition to the GoFundMe at https://tinyurl.com/7x7faz35 the United Way is receiving donations for the Greens.
To donate, make checks payable to United Way of Citrus County and write “Irene Green” in the memo line.
Mail a check or drop it off at the United Way office at 1582 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34429.
The Chronicle is also receiving checks made payable to the United Way of Citrus County. Mail or drop off at 1624 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34429.
Contact Irene Green by leaving a message at 352-794-3633.
‘I know our cure is gonna come!’
Despite her debilitating fatigue and weakness, Kelly Green said she believes God is taking care of her.
She has hope that she will sing and play guitar again, sing at church again.
“After I gave my life to Jesus, my musical journey changed,” she said. “I want to write again. I want to write praise and worship music...and I’m not going to give up. I know our cure is gonna come.”