If you're still not in the festive holiday spirit, Citrus County has plenty to offer in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas. Even if you've been "Scrooged," there's enough Christmas-themed events to pull you out of those "bah-humbugs."
Whether its tree lightings, parades, concerts, or even a visit from the big, red-suited man himself, there's things for all ages going on leading up to Christmas morning along with a sleigh-load of opportunities to give back to the community and soak up the holiday spirit.
Here's a list of holiday events going on around the county in December.
Friday, Dec. 2
Crystal River Christmas Tree Lighting Festival from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at the Crystal River Town Square. This First Friday will be extra cheerful as Crystal River Main Street and city officials kick off the holiday season in a twinkling winter wonderland with food, drinks, falling snow and Santa Claus. For more information, visit CrystalRiverFL.org.
Floral City Heritage event Candles, Carols ‘N Carriages, from 5-9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, Floral City. This fun and educational event showcases Floral City’s early days. Town Center Park and downtown Floral City come alive with lights; volunteers dressed in period attire lead tours of historic homes and the museum; and you can expect good company, food and music. Demonstrations, horse cart rides and more make this event fun for all ages. For more information, visit FloralCityHC.org.
The Key Training Center’s Online Christmas Auction, three-day only event from Dec. 2-4. Enjoy bidding on 20 baskets filled to the brim with beautiful and unique Christmas décor. Start browsing early and join for the second Online Christmas Auction at tinyurl.com/christmasauction22. For more information, contact the Key Center Foundation at 352-795-5541 Ext. 312 or email foundation@keytrainingcenter.org.
Drive-through Live Nativity from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, located at the Hills Church, 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. Join for two beautiful nights of the Bible story. Stay comfortable in the car and watch as the actors portray the scenes from the Bible. All are welcome. For more information, call 352-746-6171.
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players will be performing three Christmas concerts in December: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, Christmas performance at "Candles and Carols" in Floral City; 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Dec. 6, Christmas performance at Lakes Region Library open house; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, Christmas performance at Central Ridge Library open house. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Saturday, Dec. 3
The annual Crystal River Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 along US-19. This year there is a new route. It will now begin south of the intersection of State Road 44 at NW 3rd Street and spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of US-19 to view the parade as all traffic will be detoured through Martin Luther King Boulevard from 5-9 p.m. Additional roads closed from 3-7 p.m. are N Citrus Avenue, NE 5th Street, NE 4th Street and NE 3rd Street.
Light Up Inverness, Saturday, Dec. 3, Liberty Park, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Official lighting time at 5:45 p.m. Kids will love this Christmas celebration in Inverness, featuring train rides, live music and light displays at Liberty Park, a boat parade, and a visit from Santa himself. Don’t forget, the local competition for Lamp Post Decorations will be in the spotlight. For more information, visit Inverness-FL.gov.
The Citrus Community Concert Choir, Inc. is proud to announce their winter concert series titled 'Noel,' along with some special guests. The first concert will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto. The second concert will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness. Admission at the door is $10 for adults; students will be admitted free. For more information, call 352-634-3927 or visit citruschoir.com.
The Trains for Christmas free train show, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Holy Faith Episcopal Church, 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon. Presented by the Meadowbrook Model Railroaders. Multiple layouts, no vendors and a spectacular raffle. Contact Bill Quast at 352-209-5422 or wmquast@gmail.com for more information.
A Frontier Christmas event from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Duval-Metz House, 7801 S. Old Floral City Road. Guests will be provided with a VIP tag at the entrance for the holiday tastings, music and house tour. No entry fee; donations and silent auction participation will be appreciated. Those who are attending, let them know by calling 352-726-7740 or texting 352-634-4781.
Friday, Dec. 9
Fort Cooper Nights of Lights, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, at Fort Cooper State Park, 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness. Stroll through the state park under a canopy of lights, make your own s’mores while enjoying holiday music and refreshments. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will welcome children each night. Instead of an entrance fee, guests are asked to bring a food item or toy for the Citrus United Basket of Inverness or pet feed for Citrus County Animal Services. For more information, visit TheFriendsofFortCooper.com.
Support local artists by attending the Holiday Art on the Avenue event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, along Citrus Avenue in Crystal River. There will be light refreshments and a drawing at the end of the night, as well as demonstrations by participating art shops. The art shops participating are Anchored Souls, Coastal Art Gallery, Franklin Anderson Gallery, and Glass Werx.
Saturday, Dec. 10
The Inverness Christmas Parade beginning at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. Beginning on State Road 44 near the Pizza Hut, the parade will follow the highway toward downtown Inverness ending at Grace Street by Mama's Kuntry Kafe. The parade will then follow Grace Street to Highlands Boulevard where it will turn right an end at the entrance to Citrus High School.
Santa will be at the Sheriffs Ranches Thrift Store with Precious Paws Rescue from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, located at 3802 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. There is no set fee for a picture as guests are taking their own picture, but a donation to Precious Paws Rescue would be appreciated. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier and on a leash for their safety. For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message and a Precious Paws Rescue volunteer will return the call.
Regal Railways presents Christmas Toy Train & Toy Show/Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River. Vendors will be selling various things and antiques. There will be a running train layout and a train background, and a food truck with lunch and snacks for sale. Admission is $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Early-bird preorder at regalrailways.com for $7 or at gate.
This year the Key Training Center will be adding to their Tree of Hope Celebration by including a walk through Magical Lightfest from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Key Center’s Lecanto campus, 1255 N. Garnett Miller Loop, Lecanto. It will feature live Disney characters along with innovative lighting and digital decorating and an appearance of Santa. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, text MAGICAL22 to 91999 or contact the Key Center Foundation at 352-795-5541 Ext. 312, or email foundation@keytrainingcenter.org.
Sunday, Dec. 11
The Central Florida Master Choir's Winter Concerts; first show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 S.W. Highway 200, Ocala, and second show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut St., Dunnellon.
The program will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in D major, RV 589, which he composed around 1715, as well as some classic seasonal songs and an instrumental version of “Sing We Now of Christmas" played by accompanist GayLyn Capitano and the New Moon String Ensemble. It will close with “Worthy Is the Lamb and Amen,” the final two choruses of Handel’s unparalleled “Messiah,” one of the greatest musical scores of all time.
No tickets necessary; free will offerings gratefully accepted. For more information, call Margitta at 352-873-0731 or go to cfmasterchoir.com.
Monday, Dec. 12
Suncoast Harmony Chorus, west-central Florida chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is offering singing Christmas cards. The chorus will telephone people's family and friends anywhere in the U.S. or Canada and deliver a live performance of selected Christmas song(s). Call times are available on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. EST for only $10 for one song. Additional songs can be added for $5 each to the same phone number.
For information and the order form, go to suncoast-harmony.com or the Facebook page at facebook.com/suncoastharmony. Those interested can choose the time for them to call and sing for the chosen recipient.
Orders and payments must be received no later than Monday, Dec. 12. Inquiries can be sent to suncoastharmony@gmail.com. For more information, call Cindy at 352-597-4376.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Inverness Olde Fashioned Christmas, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Downtown Inverness. Expect a fun, festive and free family night full of holiday magic. Featuring live music, carolers, holiday activities, food, a Santa sighting and much. There is also a VIP ticket option for an extra festive event at the Old Courthouse and the Valerie Theatre. For more information, visit oldefashionchristmas.eventbrite.com.
Lights of Remembrance Tree and Candle Lighting celebrating those we love at the Citrus HPH Hospice House from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2939 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto. This event is open to the public and for every $15 gift, a symbolic light will shine in honor of a cherished loved one. This ceremony will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. For more information or to RSVP, call 813-871-8444 or email foundation@chaptershealth.org. Be sure to indicate interest in the Citrus County event as Chapters Health will be holding like events at all locations.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Celebration of Lights, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Dec. 17 to 23, Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park. The community can expect to see different entertainment and refreshments nightly. Enjoy Sebastian’s Winter Wonderland, a synchronized light, sound show and more. Donations will benefit the Friends of Homosassa Springs. For more information, visit Facebook.com/FriendsHSWSP.