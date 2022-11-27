2022 holiday events

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowds while riding down Wet Main Street on top of an antique double-decker bus Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the annual Inverness Christmas Parade. This year's Inverness Christmas Parade will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning on State Road 44 near the Pizza Hut. The parade will follow the highway toward downtown Inverness ending at Grace Street by Mama's Kuntry Kafe. The parade will then follow Grace Street to Highlands Boulevard where it will turn right an end at the entrance to Citrus High School.

If you're still not in the festive holiday spirit, Citrus County has plenty to offer in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas. Even if you've been "Scrooged," there's enough Christmas-themed events to pull you out of those "bah-humbugs."

Whether its tree lightings, parades, concerts, or even a visit from the big, red-suited man himself, there's things for all ages going on leading up to Christmas morning along with a sleigh-load of opportunities to give back to the community and soak up the holiday spirit.

