Although flood waters had receded and only a few puddles remained in the parking lot and were quickly evaporating in the heat and humidity, the signs that Crystal River’s City Hall building had been flooded were obvious.
Outside the building, potted plants lay on their sides, and plant debris littered the walkway leading to the building’s entrance. A thin trace of a pathway of sand made when the front doors had been opened was prominent.
Inside City Hall, water remained on the floors along the walls in certain sections, while those parts of floors where the waters had receded were covered with the tracks of shoes of those inspecting the damage. The carpets had a soft, squishy feel and squeaked when trod upon and the pressure of footsteps forced water up from the foam matting.
Inspecting the results of the flooding were Kevin MacDonald, field superintendent with the city’s Public Works Department; Logan Bowles with ServiceMaster Restore; and Brian J. Golden, with Northstar Recovery Services, which would be in charge of cleanup and restoration.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
For the time being, according to City Manager Douglas Baber, the City Hall building is closed indefinitely, but will be remediated. Until that is completed, all City Hall meetings will be held at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center, 915 N. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. 19). He added that all city business is suspended until Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Baber then said that the Crystal River Fire Department station house has been contaminated and that efforts currently are underway to remove equipment before the entire building is wrapped. When that might take place was unknown at this time and will be determined following an assessment by an outside agency or business. For the time being, the city is looking at alternatives, such as leasing a temporary structure, he said.
Baber did say, before rushing to go into yet another meeting (one of many since before and after Hurricane Idalia), that in addition to regular sewage backup, such as feces, that there are a number of chemicals that might prove dangerous.