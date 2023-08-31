Although flood waters had receded and only a few puddles remained in the parking lot and were quickly evaporating in the heat and humidity, the signs that Crystal River’s City Hall building had been flooded were obvious.

Outside the building, potted plants lay on their sides, and plant debris littered the walkway leading to the building’s entrance. A thin trace of a pathway of sand made when the front doors had been opened was prominent.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle