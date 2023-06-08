County Emergency Management Director Chris Evan has some advice for residents heading into hurricane season: Focus on the storm impacts, not the cone.
The cone represents the probable track of the center of a storm and is represented by enclosing the area with a set of circles.
It’s what many people fixate on when keeping tabs on a potential hurricane.
“Time and time again, Floridians view the hurricane forecast cone as the end all, be all,” Evan said. “That should not be the case.”
Actual impacts such as storm surge, heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes and inland flooding typically occur outside the cone. A storm's rain bands, wind and tornadoes can be far-reaching “and do not magically stop at the sides of the cone,” he said.
Evan said there is a view that a stronger storm, such as a Category 5, has greater impacts than a Category 1.
“Not always true,” he said. “We have seen some Category 1 storms produce tremendous storm surge.”
Factors such as storm-approach angle and wind speed come into play, he said.
Hurricane season is June 1 to Nov. 30.
Guides are available
The 2023 Citrus County Disaster Planning guides are available at multiple locations throughout the county for residents to pick up.
-Citrus County Courthouse: 110 North Apopka Avenue, Inverness
-Citrus County Sheriff’s Operations Center: 1 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ave.,, Inverness
-Citrus County Property Appraiser/Tax Collector: 210 N Apopka Ave, Inverness
-Inverness City Hall: 212 West Main Street, Inverness
Lecanto Government Building: 3600 W Sovereign Path, Lecanto
-Citrus County Resource Center: 2804 W Marc Knighton, Lecanto
-Citrus County Sheriff’s Emergency Operations Center: 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto
-Citrus County Sheriff’s Ridge Area Community Resource Office: 4093 N Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills
-West Citrus Center Government Building: 1540 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River
-Crystal River City Hall,123 NW HWY 19 Crystal River, FL
-All Citrus County libraries
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.