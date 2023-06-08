County Emergency Management Director Chris Evan has some advice for residents heading into hurricane season: Focus on the storm impacts, not the cone.

The cone represents the probable track of the center of a storm and is represented by enclosing the area with a set of circles.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags