On the color wheel red and purple are very similar, but not so much when it comes to a reason for a traffic stop.
According to the arrest report for Reginald Eugene Oliver, 27, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting traffic enforcement Feb. 17, on State Road 44, when he saw a red, four-door sedan heading west in the right lane.
According to records, the deputy searched data records for the vehicle which showed the car to be purple in color. Because the records indicated the car was purple instead of red, the deputy stopped the car at State Road 44 and East County Road 486 and asked Oliver for his license, registration, and proof of insurance.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
According to records, Oliver provided the deputy with his driver’s license, but was unable to find his registration.
The deputy conducted a records search on the driver’s license and reported that it was suspended on Dec. 27, 2022 for not paying a traffic fine.
According to records, Oliver told the deputy he didn’t know his license was suspended. The deputy told Oliver that someone would have to pick up the car and drive it for him.
The deputy then asked Oliver if he had anything illegal in the car and Oliver replied no he didn’t, according to records. The deputy asked whether he could search his car and, according to records, Oliver said the deputy could.
When Oliver got out of the car for the search, the deputy reported that Oliver said, “Alright. I’m going to be honest with you. I got crack right here in the door,” according to records.
The deputy handcuffed Oliver, put in in the back of his cruiser, and searched his car. According to records, the deputy looked inside the door panel and found an orange pill bottle with 0.5 grams of a white, solid substance which tested positive for crack cocaine.
The deputy arrested Oliver and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and also given a traffic citation for driving with a suspended license. His bond was $2,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.