TALLAHASSEE — The Escambia County School Board on Monday urged a federal judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by authors, a publishing company, parents and a non-profit organization challenging the removal or restriction of books in school libraries.

The lawsuit, filed in May amid widespread controversy in Florida and other states about restricting school books, alleges the Escambia board has violated First Amendment and equal-protection rights and has disproportionately targeted books about racial minorities and LGBTQ people.

