In the early days after Phil Royal’s unexpected death seven years ago this month, friends of his and April, his newly widowed wife, and their now fatherless baby daughter, stepped in as April’s Angels.
“They opened up a Post Office box and every day I would get something, a sweet note or a gift certificate of something,” April Royal said. “For me, for the first two years I had all these kind notes and things, and during the times when I knew I needed to get out of the house, I’d look at all my gift certificates and go to Applebee's for dinner or something. It forced me to do things.”
And now April, Lindsay Tozer and Phyllis Triolo, owner of Inverness Uptown Jewelers, are doing something similar for another newly and suddenly widowed and now-fatherless family in the community with Erica’s Angels.
On July 2, 38-year-old Robert (Rob) Nelson died suddenly, leaving his wife, Erica Gatto-Nelson, and children, 8-year-old Angelina and 5-year-old Brooks, to carry on without him.
“Erica and I graduated from Citrus High School together, and she has always been so humble, sweet, caring, the best smile and an amazing wife and mom,” Royal said. “This one completely breaks my heart, and brings back so much for me from seven years ago … although I didn’t know her husband Rob, you can just tell he was the best dad and so in love with Erica.”
Rob Nelson’s obituary says:
“Rob dedicated his time to being an incredible father, husband, brother, son, and wonderful friend to so many in his communities in both Florida and Minnesota, where he was born.
"He served in the Army National Guard while in Minnesota and here in Florida.
"Rob drove a rock truck with CFT for the past five years where he enjoyed his job and took tremendous pride in being able to provide for his family.
"His greatest joy in life was his family. He touched the lives of so many people through his involvement in coaching T-ball and softball, and spending time with a large group of family and friends. He will be most remembered for how passionately he loved his family and friends, for his selflessness, and for always having a positive attitude.”
Erica’s Angels Raffles and Fundraiser has several components:
1. Inverness Uptown Jewelers is selling tickets for a chance to win a pair of 1 carat diamond earrings, valued at $2,000.
Tickets are $50 each; only 200 tickets are available.
Purchase your ticket(s) in person between now and Wednesday, July 26, at Inverness Uptown Jewelers, 1110 Sterling Road, Inverness (behind Dairy Queen).
The drawing is Wednesday, July 26. You do not need to be present to win. Drawing will be LIVE on Facebook.
Also on July 26, Inverness Uptown Jewelers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for light hors d’oeuvres and beverages and opportunities to purchase tickets for chances on various gift baskets.
Also 40% of proceeds that day will be donated to the Nelson family.
Donations of items for gift baskets are being accepted between now and July 24 at the following locations:
Uptown Jewelers, 1110 Sterling Road, Inverness; Point O' Woods Golf Club & Venue, 95 S. Golf Harbor Path, Inverness; Midstate Glass of Citrus County, 2319 Highway 44 W., Inverness (next to O’Reilly Auto Parts) or text April Royal for pickup: 352-634-0052.
2. Be an Erica’s Angel: Donate a gift certificate, something fun like a family outing, a membership or anything that comes from your heart that the family can enjoy together. Drop off at any of the above locations.
“We’re not doing a Post Office box, but what we’d like to do is have a huge basket of notes and gift certificates for her to get her through the hard times,” Royal said.
4. Make a deposit at Regions Bank with account #0335345276, a savings account for the children.