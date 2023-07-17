Nelson family

Nelson family: Erica, Rob, Angelina and Brooks. Rob Nelson died suddenly July 2. Friends of the family have created Erica's Angels to help Erica Gatto-Nelson and her two children, Angelina and Brooks.

 Special to the Chronicle

In the early days after Phil Royal’s unexpected death seven years ago this month, friends of his and April, his newly widowed wife, and their now fatherless baby daughter, stepped in as April’s Angels.

“They opened up a Post Office box and every day I would get something, a sweet note or a gift certificate of something,” April Royal said. “For me, for the first two years I had all these kind notes and things, and during the times when I knew I needed to get out of the house, I’d look at all my gift certificates and go to Applebee's for dinner or something. It forced me to do things.”

