 File photo

TALLAHASSEE — Environmental groups are raising concerns that legislative proposals would damage land-use planning and run counter to conservation efforts backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Representatives of 1000 Friends of Florida, Friends of the Everglades and VoteWater on Thursday targeted numerous bills filed for the upcoming legislative session that could do such things as redefine sprawl, deter citizens from challenging comprehensive land-plan amendments and prevent cities and counties from regulating wetlands.

