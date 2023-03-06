Florida gas prices declined 8 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.22 per gallon, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.
The average price declined 12 cents within the past 10 days. It's also 36 cents less than the highest price of this year.
In Citrus County, stations on Monday morning were selling unleaded regular for less than the state average.
A check on GasBuddy found the price at Chevron off U.S. 19 in Crystal River was $3.13 per gallon; RaceTrac and Wawa in Lecanto was $3.12 and several stations in Inverness (which typically has higher-priced gas than most areas in Citrus County) were at $3.15.
"Florida gas prices are at their lowest level since late January," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "The recent dip was driven by falling oil prices. Unfortunately, that downward trend ended last week, and oil prices are back up, which means gas prices are likely to get more expensive soon."
The U.S. price of oil jumped 4% last week, rising more than $3 a barrel, the highest daily closing price in more than two weeks. Gasoline futures rose 40 cents per gallon. Those gains have not hit the wholesale market, which is up 14 cents from last week, but it's clear that higher prices are on the way.
"It's very common to see gas prices rise this time of year," Jenkins continued. "Gasoline demand in Florida often reaches its highest point of the year, during March. That's because warming temperatures entice Floridians, winter residents and spring breakers to all travel Florida roads.
“In addition, this is the time of year when oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and begin producing summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce than the winter fuel," Jenkins said.
GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan is also expecting higher prices going forward.
“While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring,” De Haan said. “ By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then."
To find out what gas is selling for at your local station, visit www.gasbuddy.com
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.