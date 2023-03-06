Gas prices see big drop in last week

On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.22 per gallon, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Florida gas prices declined 8 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.22 per gallon, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The average price declined 12 cents within the past 10 days. It's also 36 cents less than the highest price of this year.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

