The Central Ridge pool in Beverly Hills has been closed since 2019 due to high maintenance costs and low attendance.

County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach on Tuesday said it broke her heart but she had no choice in making a motion to fill the Central Ridge pool in Beverly Hills with cement and stop trying to pump life into a failed project.

“It's almost the death of a dream for me,” she told the board and public.

In this 2019 file photo, the Beverly Hills pool sits empty. County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to spend up to $24,620 to fill in the empty Central Ridge pool with concrete.

