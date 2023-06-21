Last night marked the beginning of "Elvis the Summer Festival," and for the sixth consecutive year, Elvis Presley tribute artists have been and will continue to bring their interpretations of The King until June 25 at the Citrus County Fairgrounds in Inverness.
The first night showcased performances by Bill Cherry, who was crowned the Ultimate Elvis Champion at Graceland in 2009. While he was only the third person to win this title since the competition began in 2006, he holds the distinction of being the first Elvis tribute artist to win both the competition in Tupelo, Mississippi (Elvis's birthplace), and the competition in Memphis.
During a break in yesterday afternoon's rehearsal and tech set-up, Cherry discussed his career honoring Elvis, which began in his youth. He was captivated by Presley's songs and movies and started emulating his idol.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
"I trained myself to vocalize like Elvis," said Cherry, who embarked on his career as an Elvis tribute artist in the 1980s. Cherry believes that the Elvis tribute artist phenomenon has multiple aspects, from his perspective as well as that of the audience.
"We all know and realize we're not Elvis," he said, likening himself and others to being "keepers of the flame." The other aspect is that during Elvis's lifetime, very little was known about his personal life. Thus, "Elvis is whoever you want him to be."
"He was the face of rock 'n' roll," said Cherry. "He opened the door for many people."
Cherry disputed arguments that Elvis stole from black artists. "He wasn't a white person who sounded black; he embodied that soul." Before Elvis, much of popular music reflected the segregated nature of American society, with music by black artists classified as "race records" and receiving limited airplay on radio stations targeting white audiences.
One person who never aspired to be an Elvis tribute artist is festival host Tom Brown; he wanted to be another Johnny Carson. Brown has been hosting Elvis festivals for the past 22 years. As part of his role, he introduces each act and provides context for each performer.
He believes the reason why Elvis tribute shows continue to thrive is because Presley and his music transcend generations. The release of the Elvis movie last year played a part in this phenomenon.
"He [Elvis] doesn't belong to their grandparents anymore," said Brown. "Nobody asks why we're still talking about Elvis. That's because he's still alive and creating."
A total of 12 Elvis Presley tribute artists will perform, and each day will feature a rotating roster, ensuring a unique show each time.
While the majority of tickets have been pre-sold, there are still seats available online at www.elvisthesummerfestival.com and at the gate. Prices start at $25 per person and vary based on seating.
Matinee shows begin at 2 p.m., and evening shows start at 7:30 p.m.
The Elvis the Summer Festival 2023 is organized by Cote Deonath, who will also be performing, and his production company, 49th Place Productions. You can find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CoteETA.
For more information, call 352-789-7269 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.