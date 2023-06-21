Last night marked the beginning of "Elvis the Summer Festival," and for the sixth consecutive year, Elvis Presley tribute artists have been and will continue to bring their interpretations of The King until June 25 at the Citrus County Fairgrounds in Inverness.

The first night showcased performances by Bill Cherry, who was crowned the Ultimate Elvis Champion at Graceland in 2009. While he was only the third person to win this title since the competition began in 2006, he holds the distinction of being the first Elvis tribute artist to win both the competition in Tupelo, Mississippi (Elvis's birthplace), and the competition in Memphis.

