Electric vehicles eyed in evacuations

A Republican senator suggested that Florida transportation officials consider limiting the use of electric vehicles during evacuations until more charging stations are set up along major highways.

As the state Department of Transportation is set to move forward this year with distributing federal money to add more charging stations near evacuation routes, Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, raised a concern that electric vehicles could become roadblocks if they run out of power on highways crowded with fleeing residents.

