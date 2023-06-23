Power Line Training (1)

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative (WREC) took a proactive step in ensuring the safety of Citrus County employees by hosting a powerline education and safety training session at the Lecanto Government Building on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The training session aimed to enhance the skills of field employees who frequently encounter power lines during their work. Through a series of tips and activities, participants were familiarized with the potential hazards associated with power lines and educated on proper response protocols in dangerous situations. One critical guideline emphasized was the assumption that all downed wires are energized and pose a significant risk. Employees were instructed to establish a safety zone and maintain a minimum distance of 33 feet from the wires to ensure their well-being.

