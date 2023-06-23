Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative (WREC) took a proactive step in ensuring the safety of Citrus County employees by hosting a powerline education and safety training session at the Lecanto Government Building on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. As the provider of electrical power to residences and businesses in Citrus County and neighboring areas, WREC understands the importance of equipping field workers with the necessary knowledge to navigate potential electrical hazards.
The training session aimed to enhance the skills of field employees who frequently encounter power lines during their work. Through a series of tips and activities, participants were familiarized with the potential hazards associated with power lines and educated on proper response protocols in dangerous situations. One critical guideline emphasized was the assumption that all downed wires are energized and pose a significant risk. Employees were instructed to establish a safety zone and maintain a minimum distance of 33 feet from the wires to ensure their well-being.
This comprehensive training session served as a valuable refresher for powerline and electrical hazard safety, benefiting more than 100 field workers. The hands-on presentations provided participants with practical demonstrations and guided them on employing the correct techniques for handling both above-ground and below-ground power lines. By reinforcing safety protocols and equipping employees with essential skills, WREC aims to minimize accidents and promote a culture of safety among its workforce.
The importance of such training cannot be understated, as the work conducted by field employees often involves potential encounters with hazardous electrical equipment. By investing in the education and safety of its personnel, WREC demonstrates its commitment to ensuring a secure working environment and fostering a culture of responsibility among its workforce.
WREC's dedication to safety extends beyond its own employees, as the cooperative actively collaborates with local entities, such as Citrus County, to disseminate knowledge and raise awareness about electrical hazards. By sharing expertise and conducting training sessions, WREC contributes to building a safer community for all.
As the training session concluded, the participants left with enhanced knowledge and skills to navigate potential dangers associated with power lines. Equipped with the correct protocols and best practices, the field workers are now better prepared to handle electrical hazards, mitigating risks and ensuring their own safety as they carry out their essential duties in the community.