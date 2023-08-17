On Aug. 20, Citrus County is one year away from voting in the 2024 primary.
Eleven weeks later is the Nov. 5 general election.
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 5:07 pm
Candidates are wasting no time in revving up their campaigns by pre-qualifying with the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections to vie for one of the local offices.
Here’s a round-up as of Thursday:
• County Commission District 1 (four-year term)
– Incumbent Republican Jeff Kinnard has pre-qualified to run for reelection.
• County Commission District 3 (four-year term)
– John Woods, (a Constitution Party of Florida candidate) is vying for incumbent Republican Ruthie Schlabach’s seat. Schlabach has not said whether she will seek reelection.
• County Commission District 5 (four-year term)
– Paul Grogan, running as a No-Party candidate, will challenge Republican incumbent Holly Davis’ seat. Davis has also not indicated her reelection plans.
– Jesse Rumson, a Republican, is also vying for the seat.
• Sheriff (four-year-term)
– Calvin Adams Jr. (Republican) has pre-qualified to run against incumbent Republican Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
– David Vincent (Republican) will also challenge Prendergast, who has not revealed his reelection plans.
• Property Appraiser (four-year term)
– Incumbent Republican Cregg Dalton is running for reelection and is unchallenged at this time.
• Tax Collector (four-year term)
– Janice Warren, the Republican incumbent, has also filed for reelection and has no challengers.
• Supervisor of Elections (four-year term)
– Maureen "Mo" Baird, a Republican, has pre-qualified to run for reelection. No challengers as of now.
• School Board (non-partisan, four-year term). Two School board seats are open.
– District 2 candidates who have pre-qualified are Laura Gatling-Wright, Dale Marie Merrill and Kristy Ward.
– Sandy Counts is the only person who has pre-qualified for the District 4 school board seat.
To keep up-to-date on all candidate filings, visit the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office at https://www.votecitrus.gov/Candidates-Committees/Search-Candidate-Financial-Report
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
