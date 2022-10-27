Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Friday.
Citrus County voters who choose to vote in person during Early Voting or on Election Day must bring a valid photo and signature identification.
The most commonly used and approved forms of identification are a Florida Driver’s License, Florida Identification Card, or United States Passport. If the photo identification does not have a signature, the voter must provide additional identification with a signature.
A voter information card is not an acceptable form of identification. The card is a good source of information about voter registration, including the voter's assigned precinct and polling location for Election Day.
So far, out of 122,182 eligible voters in Citrus County, 18,301 have sent in their mail-in ballots for a 14.98% turnout.
Here’s what you need to know as we head closer to the election:
The voting sites
• Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
• Supervisor of Elections Office, 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
• Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
• Inverness City Hall, 212 W. Main St., Inverness.
• Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle Beverly Hills.
All early voting sites — except for the Supervisor of Elections Office — will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 to Nov. 5. The hours for the elections office on Meadowcrest are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The races
• County Commissioner District 2: Republican Diana Finegan faces no-party candidate Paul Grogan.
• School board District 5: Joe Faherty faces incumbent Linda Powers.
• State Senate District 11: Republican Blaise Ingoglia faces Green Party candidate Brian Moore.
• U.S. House of Representatives District 12: Incumbent Republican Gus Bilirakis faces Democrat Kimberly Walker.
• Mosquito Control Board Seat 3: Incumbent Joe Adams, Tracy Lord and Steve Pochis are vying for the seat
• Inverness Council, Seat 1: Incumbent David Ryan faces challengers Crystal Lizanich and John Labriola.
• Inverness mayoral race: Incumbent Robert “Bob” Plaisted faces Michael “Max” Schulman
The amendments
Voters will find three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution. For them to pass, at least 60% must vote in the affirmative.
• No. 1: Would authorize the legislature to prohibit local governments from considering changes or improvements to residential properties to improve the property's resistance to flood damage when determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes. I
• No. 2: Would abolish the Florida Constitutional Revision Commission. The number of ways proposals to amend the state Constitution can be placed on the ballot would be reduced from five to four.
• No. 3: Would authorize the legislature to grant an additional homestead exemption of up to $50,000 for specified critical front-line public employees. They include classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active-duty members of the United States Armed Forces and Florida National Guard members.
For help
For information, call the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120 or go online to https://www. votecitrus.gov.
For a deeper analysis of the proposed amendments, visit https://floridataxwatch.org/Research/Constitutional-Amendments.