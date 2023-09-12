11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a stay in a legal battle about a controversial Florida education law.

 Courtesy photo

TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court has put on hold a battle about a 2022 Florida law that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, after attorneys said they were in settlement talks.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week issued a stay of an appeal filed by students, parents and teachers after a federal district judge in February rejected their constitutional challenge to the high-profile law.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle