In 2018, Citrus County Education Foundation director Shaunda Burdette and then-Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy Cregg Dalton saw a need among male high school students that they were concerned about.
At that time, Burdette and a school guidance counselor, Becky Caskey, came across statistics showing that kids who were raised in families with absent fathers, especially boys, were more likely to be diagnosed with behavior disorders, end up in prison, abuse drugs or take their own lives.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Also at that time, Dalton, then a school resource officer, saw first-hand the astounding number of male students in Citrus County who were without fathers or a positive male role model in their lives, and there wasn’t a local program that targeted that specific demographic.
“There are other mentoring programs that do wonderful things in our school district, and we need those, but we need a distinct goal to reach those fatherless males,” Burdette told the Chronicle in 2018.
So, Dalton and Burdette started a mentoring program, pairing male adult mentors with male students.
They started with eight mentors, which proved to be not nearly enough.
Now, as the 2023-24 school year is about to start, the call is out for more mentors, including female adult mentors to be paired with female students.
The program is called Men Building Men and Women Building Women, with the goal of providing young men and women in Citrus County with positive, influential role models who are willing and committed to giving these young people the leadership, guidance and direction needed for them to become successful in life.
This will be the fifth year as a mentor for Curtis Lewis.
“All four years I’ve mentored a high school senior, and I really like that age,” he said.
As a mentor, he meets one-on-one with the same student throughout the entire school year, once a week during the student’s lunch period.
They talk about grades and goals, sports or whatever the student’s interests are, and Lewis also finds out what the student’s barriers to success are.
“You know they’re going through a rough time, and a lot of them have poor attendance and poor grades … and for some, school just isn’t their priority because of other things that are going on,” he said.
“What I’m there to do is not tell them what to do, but to try to make sure they graduate, prepare them for getting a job. I’ve taken a student to WTC (Withlacoochee Technical College) for trade day because he was interested in the mechanics program … and out of all four students I’ve mentored, all four have graduated, and they all started out at risk for not graduating.”
The mentor program at Lecanto High School is a bit different in that the male students and mentors meet together as a group once a week rather than one-on-one.
“In the beginning that was just because of space and we thought we’d break into (pairs), but we found that they were all super open to be a group,” said Josh White, who heads the CCEF Community of Care program. “For us, it actually works well, and they’re extremely open and honest, and they’ve made their own clique.
“The cool thing, even if they weren’t friends outside of the program, now they look out for each other,” he said.
Tiffany King, CCEF assistant director, is also a mentor in the program.
The point of this program, she said, is to help struggling students, find out what their barriers are and then guide them in ways they can help themselves.
“We don’t pay their bills, but we can set them up with the resources available to them and show them how to get them,” King said. “We don’t get them a job, but we’ll introduce them to people and point them in the right direction.
“We don’t fix their problems for them; we don’t set goals for them. But we do help them do that for themselves.”
And if they learn of a student who has deeper problems, poverty, hunger or homelessness, the education foundation is equipped through its Community of Care program to step in and help.
Currently, CCEF has about 35 mentors, but more are needed.
King said ideally they’re looking for “youngish professionals” who have a flexible schedule allowing them to spend about an hour a week with one student at one of the local high schools.
For more information, call the Citrus County Education Foundation at 352-726-1931, Ext. 2240, or email Shaunda Burdette at burdettes@citrusschools.org.