Times have changed.
Families have changed and their needs have changed.
But kids still need to go to school and they deserve to have what they need to succeed.
For the past 30 or so years, that’s been the basic philosophy behind the Citrus County Education Foundation.
But even that has changed to meet the needs of students and their families.
The foundation started with a group of people in the community who were concerned about the needs of the local school district that weren’t being met because of the requirements and restrictions of state funding.
Back then, the foundation began as a “pass-through” for people who wanted to give money to the school district, to fill in the gaps.
Today, the foundation has programs going on every day to make sure students have what they need so their learning isn’t interrupted — from meals, clothing or personal care items to housing.
Because, if students’ basic needs aren’t met, if they’re hungry or need a jacket to stay warm or mom says we might have to live in a tent, how can they learn?
In 30-plus years, the needs of students and families have gone far beyond pencils and paper.
Under the direction of Shaunda Burdette, CCEF executive director, a few of the foundation’s programs that address students’ basic needs include confidential school resource rooms where students can get free toiletries and clothing, the Supplies 4 Success “free store” for teachers to get school supplies for students who need them and the Community of Care program that, through community donations, can assure students they will have the personal care items they need all the way up to the help finding a place to live for students who face homelessness.
“So far this school year, we’ve spent more than $100,000, all from private donors, and we’ve worked with 120 families,” Burdette said. “A school year is only 180 days, so that’s almost a family every day.”
She said that over the years, she’s seen the number of families in need increase as well as the depth of needs.
“There are some really hard cases out there that require more than we can do,” she said, “but we can connect people with other services.”
How can the community help?
By supporting the fundraising events that benefit CCEF.
This weekend, CCEF is hosting the 10th Annual Citrus Kids Triathlon on Saturday, May 13, at Bicentennial Park in Crystal River. Stop by the park at 8145 W. Bicentennial Park Dr., Crystal River, and buy a hot dog.
Also, members of the Lecanto High School Class of 2003 have teamed up with the CCEF to raise funds for the nonprofit and welcome the public to purchase tickets to attend as many activities as they would like.
Tickets are $45.
Donations can also be made in honor or in memory of any graduate of Citrus County Schools.
Activities begin Friday evening, May 12, with a welcome reception at Crump's Landing, followed by a full lineup of activities on Saturday, May 13, including a school tour, discounted lunch at the Boil Yard and a culminating event with live music and door prizes at Copp Brewery and Winery.
For more information, purchase tickets or donate to CCEF, go online to: https://citruscountyreunionweekend.eventbrite.com.
Learn more about CCEF at citruseducation.org.