Eagle Scout Rhyan Laplante

Eagle Scout Rhyan Laplante installed a bat box at Inglis Island Oct. 16, 2022. The bat box, "basically a birdhouse, but for bats," Rhyan explained, sits on top of a tall pole to attract bats. 

 Special to the Chronicle

As 17-year-old Rhyan Laplante explained, a bat box is “basically a birdhouse, but for bats.”

“It’s a place the bats can live in and call home,” he said.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.