As 17-year-old Rhyan Laplante explained, a bat box is “basically a birdhouse, but for bats.”
“It’s a place the bats can live in and call home,” he said.
Recently, Rhyan built and installed a bat box at Inglis Island as his Eagle Scout project.
Rhyan, a student at Crystal River High School and also the College of Central Florida, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 452.
“The specific type that I chose for my project was a four-chambered nursery bat box,” he said. “I decided on bat boxes for my project because the idea was mentioned when I asked the people at Inglis Island if they were interested in an Eagle Project. I did some research and…it seemed like it would be a lot of fun to put them together. Additionally, it would help out the wildlife at Inglis Island.”
He said the project had its challenges, like lifting the 100-plus-pound poles vertically and then lowering them into a four-foot hole in the ground.
He said thankfully he found people who “knew more than I did about what we were trying to do.”
Although he’s not responsible for monitoring the bat boxes, he does intend to check them out every once in a while to see if any bats have moved in, and to make sure they (the poles) are still standing, he said.
“I may not always remember all the information I learned in scouts, but I will always remember the leadership skills I learned, the communication skills I learned, and the skills used in getting work done,” he said. “I feel all of these skills will help me in the future and I am very thankful to have learned them.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
