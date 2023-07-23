A 32-year-old Homosassa man and his accomplice are behind bars, charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and home invasion.

The incident took place on Wednesday, June 19th, when Eric William Johnson, accompanied by Maynard David Selvog as the driver, arrived at a residence in Homosassa. Witnesses reported that Johnson, brandishing what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle, approached the door of a camper and loudly identified himself as a member of the Citrus County Sheriff's Department. The weapon was later confirmed to be an "air-soft" rifle.

