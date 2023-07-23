A 32-year-old Homosassa man and his accomplice are behind bars, charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and home invasion.
The incident took place on Wednesday, June 19th, when Eric William Johnson, accompanied by Maynard David Selvog as the driver, arrived at a residence in Homosassa. Witnesses reported that Johnson, brandishing what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle, approached the door of a camper and loudly identified himself as a member of the Citrus County Sheriff's Department. The weapon was later confirmed to be an "air-soft" rifle.
According to deputies, under the pretense of being an armed law enforcement officer, Johnson demanded that the occupants exit the camper. The victims complied and were held together at gunpoint outside the camper.
During the incident, the female victim attempted to call 911, but Johnson quickly confiscated her phone. Seizing the opportunity, the male victim managed to escape and sought help from a nearby home. At this point, Selvog was spotted in the driver's seat of an SUV parked nearby.
Johnson pursued the male victim and forcibly entered the home. Inside, a struggle ensued between the victim, the homeowner, and Johnson. The homeowner managed to disarm Johnson and struck him with the buttstock of the weapon. Johnson and Selvog then fled from the scene.
Law enforcement personnel later located Selvog at another residence, where he revealed that Johnson was hiding in a nearby shed. Deputies apprehended Johnson, but the situation took a turn when Johnson aimed his gun at the K-9 deployed to assist in the arrest. He attempted to fire the weapon at the police canine, K-9 Odie, but it malfunctioned. Undeterred, Johnson reloaded the gun and attempted to fire again. Deputies intervened, and K-9 Odie was not harmed.
Following the incident, Johnson was transported to Oak Hill Hospital for treatment of injuries before being taken into custody. He now faces a litany of charges, including home invasion robbery while armed, kidnapping to commit a felony, armed burglary of a dwelling, aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hindering communication with law enforcement, impersonating a law enforcement officer, battery on a police canine, and resisting law enforcement without violence.
Meanwhile, Selvog, who allegedly drove Johnson to the scene, has been arrested and charged as well. His charges include home-invasion robbery while armed with a weapon as an accomplice.