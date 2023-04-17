A Dunnellon woman faces 10 counts of animal cruelty after Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigators found dogs trapped in the home and living in trash and animal waste and three dead puppies decomposing outside in garbage bags.
According to the April 13 arrest record for Anna Katryn Brown, 35, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the woman’s home on West Grovepark Road to assist an animal control officer already at the scene.
Brown allowed the deputy and animal control officer into the home. The deputy reported a “strong smell of urine and feces” when he walked in and saw feces and urine in every room of the house.
“I observed animal feces on furniture and on everything that was on the ground, including clothes,” the deputy wrote in his report. “There was trash littered all through the house and on all the counters in the kitchen.”
According to records, Brown told the investigators that she could not control the dogs or keep them caged, so she let them roam freely through the home.
Brown also said she could not let the dogs outside because neighbors complained when the dogs left Brown’s property, so she always kept them inside, the deputy reported Brown saying.
The deputy also reported seeing a large tank where Brown kept two turtles. The tank’s water and the tank itself, was dirty. According to records, Brown told the deputy that the two turtles would throw a fit when the water was changed so she let the tank be and she said the turtles were “thriving.”
The deputy said the water and tank were so dirty that he could not see turtles in the tank until Brown moved them, according to records.
The deputy also reported smelling decomposition outside, by the house. Brown said that two puppies had died in February, soon after being born, and her husband was supposed to have thrown them in a dumpster. According to records, the deputy found three dead puppies in three bags.
The deputy reported Brown telling him she never took the puppies to a veterinarian.
The animal control officer removed five dogs and the two turtles from the house. The three dead puppies were buried.
The deputy arrested Brown and took her to the Citrus County jail. Her bond was $20,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.