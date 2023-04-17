Anna Katryn Brown

Brown

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

A Dunnellon woman faces 10 counts of animal cruelty after Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigators found dogs trapped in the home and living in trash and animal waste and three dead puppies decomposing outside in garbage bags.

According to the April 13 arrest record for Anna Katryn Brown, 35, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the woman’s home on West Grovepark Road to assist an animal control officer already at the scene.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.