A doublewide mobile home in Dunnellon was destroyed in a fire that occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where firefighters battled the blaze for several hours.
The emergency call reporting the structure fire on North Duran Terrace came in at 3:11 a.m. Fire crews from Connell Heights, DeRosa, Citrus Springs, Kensington, Hernando, Pine Ridge, along with a Safety Captain, a Rescue unit from DeRosa, and the Rehab Unit from Citrus Springs, all rushed to the scene to provide assistance.
Upon arrival, Engine 9 from DeRosa made contact with the residents, who confirmed that everyone had managed to safely evacuate the residence. With the situation deemed too dangerous for an offensive approach, firefighters adopted a defensive mode to contain the flames. A thorough inspection of the property was conducted, and the power was secured.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
As additional fire crews arrived, they joined forces in suppressing the flames. The intense conditions within the home necessitated an extensive mop-up operation once the fire was brought under control at 3:53 a.m.
The residence was declared a total loss. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The last unit cleared the scene at 7:32 a.m., after ensuring there were no lingering hotspots or hazards.