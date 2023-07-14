Citrus County Fire Rescue logo
Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

A doublewide mobile home in Dunnellon was destroyed in a fire that occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where firefighters battled the blaze for several hours.

The emergency call reporting the structure fire on North Duran Terrace came in at 3:11 a.m. Fire crews from Connell Heights, DeRosa, Citrus Springs, Kensington, Hernando, Pine Ridge, along with a Safety Captain, a Rescue unit from DeRosa, and the Rehab Unit from Citrus Springs, all rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

