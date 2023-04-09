Chief McQuaig

Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig introduces a presentation on school safety during a community town hall. McQuaig announced his and his entire department’s resignation at a city workshop meeting on April 3.

 Sean Arnold / Riverland News

The ongoing saga of Dunnellon’s struggles to find a new home for the police department revealed a stunning twist at the City Council workshop on Monday. Police Chief Mike McQuaig announced he’s resigning and he’ll be followed by the department’s 10 employees.

“I’m here tonight to give you my exit plan and also the exit plan for the Dunnellon Police Department. All of the officers are resigning,” McQuaig said.

