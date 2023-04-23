Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig announced earlier this month he was resigning and that all of his officers would also be resigning and joining the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at an undetermined time. On April 12, the chief officially issued a letter of resignation to the members of the city council.

“I have enjoyed my tenure here, and I would like to believe I have made a positive difference in the community of Dunnellon and my department. I wish you all the best in the future,” McQuaig said in the letter. McQuaig has been Dunnellon’s chief of police since 2016.

