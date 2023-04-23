Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig announced earlier this month he was resigning and that all of his officers would also be resigning and joining the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at an undetermined time. On April 12, the chief officially issued a letter of resignation to the members of the city council.
“I have enjoyed my tenure here, and I would like to believe I have made a positive difference in the community of Dunnellon and my department. I wish you all the best in the future,” McQuaig said in the letter. McQuaig has been Dunnellon’s chief of police since 2016.
He said his final day is “contingent on the transition of the Dunnellon Police Department up to 90 days from this date to ensure a smooth transition.”
The Chief of Police position is required by the city’s charter, and the chief is appointed by the city council.
After the publication of this story, the city council held a special meeting on Wednesday to deliberate over the future of the Dunnellon Police Department.
Also on April 12, council members, the public and Sheriff Billy Woods offered views on McQuaig’s departure and the future of the Dunnellon Police Department at the regular city council meeting. The council reminded the public that the fate of Dunnellon Police Department was up to the council and the residents of Dunnellon. All of the members expressed support for the continued existence of the Dunnellon Police Department.
“The discussion of eliminating our police department did not originate here,” Mayor Wally Dunn said. “It originated somewhere else. This whole idea of getting rid of the police, as long as I’m mayor, will never happen.”
“The Dunnellon Police Department cannot be abolished without an action of the city council or a vote of the residents of the city (through a referendum), “Councilwoman Juliane Mendonca said. “In the feedback I’ve got, I think the residents have overwhelming support for maintaining the police department, and the city council, I know, is listening to the residents.”
“My personal opinion is we need our local police department,” Councilman Tim Inskeep said. “I think financially we’re better off, I think there’s a lot of hidden value our police (provide). To dissolve the police department, as (Councilwoman) Jan (Cubbage) said, is under the council’s purview. It’s not under a police chief’s purview to decide the transition to the sheriff. It’s up to the council to work that out with the sheriff and with other knowledgeable people.”
Council members criticized McQuaig’s sudden resignation announcement.
Councilwoman Jan Cubbage said she was told it was motivated by his annual performance evaluation given by council members. She called his response “unfortunate” and said his announcement of an “exit plan” which included a possibility of a takeover of Dunnellon policing by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was an act of “insubordination.”
Inskeep said the chief’s action as an “executive” was “unacceptable” but added that he believes the evaluation system is flawed. He said he wrote a second evaluation with higher marks after meeting with the chief to learn more details about his job. He said the evaluation system unfairly depresses the chief’s evaluation score if a council member writes “not applicable” in a category they’re uncertain about.
“When I was done, I ended up with a bunch of 2’s and 3’s (out of 5), and what I realized at that point is I really don’t know what the chief does on a daily basis,” Inskeep said. “I set up a meeting with the police chief and went through what he does, which convinced me even further we need to keep our local police department.
“When I was done, my evaluation changed drastically. With the process the way it is, people need to reach out with what we’re grading.”
Woods said he was approached by McQuaig as a friend about the chief’s potential retirement.
“(There’s) a lot of pressure when it comes to being a CEO of law enforcement. He deserves more than you know to enjoy life. And when he came to me, we had many discussions about what his personal future was,” Woods said. “He wanted to ensure that, whatever decision came from this council, that I would be there for all of you, whatever the decision would be.”
Woods said there were false rumors suggesting he and McQuaig were working behind the scenes to undermine the council and that it was also false that he was working with the city council to undermine the Dunnellon Police Department.
The sheriff said he fielded questions from McQuaig and Dunnellon officers at a meeting with Inskeep in attendance but said he made it clear that the Dunnellon city council would determine the fate of the Dunnellon Police Department.
“We – me and you – are here together, to take care of (Dunnellon),” Woods told the council.
Public comments at the April 12 city meeting were in favor of keeping a police department in Dunnellon.