Chief McQuaig

Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig introduces a presentation on school safety during a community town hall. McQuaig announced his and his entire department’s resignation at a city workshop meeting on April 3.

 Sean Arnold / Riverland News

The ongoing saga of Dunnellon’s struggles to find a new home for the police department revealed a stunning twist at the City Council workshop on Monday. Police Chief Mike McQuaig announced he will be leaving the department and that he’ll be followed by the department’s 10 employees, as they'll be joining the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

McQuaig didn't provide a specific date for his exit or for the employees, though he said he'd stay on for 30 to 90 days to help with any transition plans. 

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle