Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.