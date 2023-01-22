Three new faces joined the Dunnellon City Council in 2022. Last week, the most long-serving member, the city’s mayor, resigned.
Bill White abruptly announced his immediate resignation on Jan. 19 on social media and via an email to City Clerk Mandy Odom.
“I have pre-existing health conditions that need to be addressed,” White wrote in his letter to Odom. “I want to focus on resolving these issues.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
White continued, “I have enjoyed my four years as a member of the Dunnellon City Council.”
The night before his announcement, White hosted a three-hour special City Council workshop with the Council to discuss priorities for the city but didn’t indicate he was leaving.
White is a retired educator and decorated thoroughbred trainer from South Florida.
Though White was the longest serving member of the council, he was the seminal figure in a recent wave of reform-oriented councilmembers. He was first elected to the council unopposed in 2018 for a four-year term. White branded a more deliberative, interrogative style at meetings and favored more direct oversight of city hall by the council. Before he was mayor, he took positions against the majority of members on issues such as establishing a park at the Nine Island Cove property along the Withlacoochee River and on the purchase of a former church building for a new police facility.
Midway through his term in 2020, he announced he was running for the mayoral seat against incumbent Dale Burns.
As mayor for two years, White continued his focus on Dunnellon parks, whether it was establishing more affordable access to City Beach at Chaplin A. Dinkins Memorial Park, returning control of the Dunnellon Boat Ramp at Centennial Park from the state to Dunnellon in order to establish launch fees, advocating for a Nine Island Cove Park, lobbying Marion County for bathrooms and a shade shelter at Blue Run, an ordinance reaffirming a ban on commercial activity at Blue Run, and building shade shelters at City Beach.
He was also an early vocal opponent of a proposed Florida Turnpike extension near Dunnellon.
Wally Dunn, who was elected as first-time member in November, is vice mayor. Jan Cubbage, who was elected to the council in 2020, is now the longest-serving member on the council.
Two department heads at City Hall also submitted letters of resignation this month: Public Works Director Troy Slattery and Community Development Director Georgina Cid. It was the second election cycle in a row where Dunnellon welcomed three new Council members while also losing two heads of staff.