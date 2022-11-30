A federal jury Tuesday found the Dunnellon man accused of being the leader of Florida’s Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

Kelly Meggs did not take the stand during his trial in Washington, D.C. His wife, Connie Meggs, is awaiting trial on charges connected to the 2021 uprising.

