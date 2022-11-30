A federal jury Tuesday found the Dunnellon man accused of being the leader of Florida’s Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
Kelly Meggs did not take the stand during his trial in Washington, D.C. His wife, Connie Meggs, is awaiting trial on charges connected to the 2021 uprising.
Meggs was tried alongside Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes and Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson and Jessica Watson. Harrelson is from Titusville, Florida.
While the jury found Meggs and Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy, Caldwell, Harrelson and Watson were acquitted of that charge. All five defendants were convicted of aiding and abetting and obstruction of an official proceeding.
The seditious conspiracy charge is the most severe, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
Sedition is a rarely used Civil War era statute.
Connie Meggs faces charges of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting in the destruction of government property, conspiring to impede an officer, and entering restricted grounds.
Kelly Meggs will be sentenced later.
Federal prosecutors said that the five defendants conspired to stop the peaceful transfer of power from former President Trump to President Joe Biden.
Federal prosecutors argued that those who entered the building — Meggs, Watkins and Harrelson — did so when other rioters broke into the Capitol. The federal government did not prove that they planned to break into the building.
"They claimed to wrap themselves in the Constitution. They trampled it, instead. They claimed to be saving the Republic, but they fractured it, instead," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said during the trial.
