A Dunnellon man faces criminal mischief, domestic battery, and burglary with battery charges after a domestic dispute turned violent.

According to a heavily redacted arrest report from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Nov. 24 were called to a Citrus County home because of a burglary just moments before.

Justin Scott Selke

Selke

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.