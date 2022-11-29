A Dunnellon man faces criminal mischief, domestic battery, and burglary with battery charges after a domestic dispute turned violent.
According to a heavily redacted arrest report from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Nov. 24 were called to a Citrus County home because of a burglary just moments before.
When deputies arrived at about 2:30 a.m. the victim told the law enforcement officers that Justin Scott Selke, 30, forced his way into her home by entering a code that unlocked her electronic doorknob, according to records.
The female victim told deputies Selke pushed past the items she placed at the door as a barricade and then pushed her into a table and shelf, according to records.
The victim told deputies Selke also tried to force his way into her bedroom where a boyfriend had barricaded himself, according to records.
The victim told deputies that Selke took an item from the home and went to his vehicle, according to the report. The victim said she followed him out and tried to get the item back but he grabbed her by the neck, pushed her into his truck, punched her several times and threw her to the ground.
The deputy reported the victim had injuries consistent with her story.
A second deputy met with Selke and reported that his truck was still warm to the touch and that they saw blood and smudge marks on the outside of the vehicle.
The deputy reported that Selke would not speak about the alleged incident.
Selke’s bond was $500 for the criminal mischief charge, but no bond for the domestic battery and burglary with battery charges because they were domestic in nature, according to the report.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.