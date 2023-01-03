A snooze in his car in an Ocala Walmart parking lot led to the arrest of a Citrus County man.
It was the day before Christmas when a well-meaning Samarian got the attention of an Ocala policeman making his usual security patrol around the retail store on Southwest 19th Street.
According to the arrest report for Nathan Alexander Culbreth, 25, of Dunnellon, the bystander was concerned for Culbreth because he was seated in his car, in a Walmart parking space, with his car running, and incoherent.
The police officer reported seeing Culbreth sitting in his white sedan with his eyes closed and slowly nodding. According to the report, the police officer said Culbreth’s keys were in the ignition and the car was running.
The police officer reported that he was concerned about Culbreth’s safety and the safety of the general public in the parking lot so he got the driver’s attention.
According to records, Culbreth told the police officer that he was fine and had fallen asleep in the car while waiting for his mother, who was shopping inside Walmart.
The police officer ran Culbreth’s information through the police department’s data file and found that there was an arrest warrant for Culbreth for larceny-grand theft based in Citrus County, according to records. The police officer verified the information through his dispatch center. The felony warrant was for theft valued at $5,000 or more, but less than $10,000.
Based on the Oct. 13, 2022 warrant, the police officer arrested Culbreth and took him to the Marion County jail.
It's unclear from the report whether Culbreth's mother was in the store.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.