WASHINGTON (AP) — Another Oath Keeper convicted of seditious conspiracy alongside Stewart Rhodes — Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs, a Dunnellon resident — was sentenced later Thursday to 12 years behind bars.
Meggs said he was sorry he was involved in the riot that left a “black eye on the country," but maintained that he never planned to go into the Capitol.
The judge found Meggs doesn’t present an ongoing threat to the country the way Rhodes does, but told him “violence cannot be resorted to just because you disagree with who got elected."
Other Oath Keepers are expected to be sentenced Friday and next week.
A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes and Meggs guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs.