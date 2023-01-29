SAWEETIE Girl

Dunnellon native Mattie Martin rides Saweetie Girl to a win at Tampa Bay Downs on Jan. 11.

 SV Photography / Special to the Chronicle

Mattie Martin is a winner. Literally.

Martin, a 2010 graduate of Dunnellon High School who’s been riding horse races this past year at race tracks in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, returned to her hometown of Dunnellon a few months ago with the goal of returning to her home state to ride winners.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Mattie Martin

Dunnellon jockey Mattie Martin won a pair of races in January at Tampa Bay Downs.
SAWEETIE Girl2

ABOVE: Mattie Martin, a 2010 graduate of Dunnellon High School, celebrates a win with her team at Tampa Bay Downs. RIGHT: Dunnellon jockey Mattie Martin won a pair of races in January at Tampa Bay Downs.