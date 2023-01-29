Mattie Martin is a winner. Literally.
Martin, a 2010 graduate of Dunnellon High School who’s been riding horse races this past year at race tracks in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, returned to her hometown of Dunnellon a few months ago with the goal of returning to her home state to ride winners.
And that she has!
On Jan. 11, Martin won a race at Tampa Bay Downs on a filly named Saweetie Girl. She came back to ride another winner on a filly named Gem Cat on Jan. 20. This race was a masterful ride, with Martin going head-to-head with another horse down the stretch, pushing her mount Gem Cat ahead of the other to win by a nose. Another victory for a Marion County-trained horse that Mattie had been working with.
Martin rises at 5 a.m. every morning, leaves her mother’s farm near Romeo and goes from training center to training center hustling mounts that will ship to Tampa Bay Downs to race.
Hard work is nothing new to Martin. She partnered with her home farm-raised animals to win blue ribbons, beginning with her FFA experiences at Dunnellon Middle School. While in the FFA program at Dunnellon High, Mattie went to the Florida State Fair at Tampa with superior conditioned animals that earned her trophies in Senior Hog Showmanship, Best In Show Goat Doe and Dog Agility and Obedience.
At horse shows, Mattie developed into one of the best junior show jumper riders in the area while riding horses she trained herself.
After graduating from Dunnellon, Mattie’s first job riding thoroughbred race horses was as a morning training rider for leading Horses of Racing Age Sales (U.S.) consignors, the Ocala-based Niall Brennan Stables and Wavertree Farm Stables.
Martin’s professional bearing, horsemanship skills and small size caught the attention of leading national trainer Bill Mott, and she traveled to the mecca of summer horse racing in Saratoga, New York, to ride horses in training for Mott.
Martin spent three years with another leading trainer, Mike Maker, and was promoted from morning training rider to assistant trainer. She became Maker’s traveling assistant trainer, flying by jet with many top racehorses to California, Canada, Kentucky and Mexico-based racetracks to compete in “Graded Stakes” for $100,000 and up – big-prize money events.
Feeling the itch to travel even further, Martin left Maker’s Stable to take a position with the leading “global enterprise racing stable” known as Godolphin Stables. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai owns all of the Godolphin racehorses, with racing stables situated on five continents.
Martin jumped at the chance to work as a rider and assistant for Godolphin Stables, hopping on a jet and joining up with their team at their Sydney, Australia, stables.
Six months later, she flew back to the States and began her dream of riding as a jockey.
Martin won her first race at Lone Star Park in Texas on May 23, 2020.
She was forced to take time off for physical reasons and came back to Dunnellon to take a break and get fit after a surgery that corrected a breathing problem she was experiencing. She spent last fall getting fit working horses at several Marion County training centers. The rest is history.
Tampa Bay Downs has a very large jockey colony, and all ride hard to win. Mattie Martin is currently showing the jockeys at Tampa Bay Downs how that’s done.
She has plans to ride at a major race track in north-central New Jersey, Monmouth Park, beginning in April. She could be well on her way to horse racing stardom as a leading jockey – not just a leading “girl jockey” – in the nation.