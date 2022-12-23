A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life.
According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
According to the report, the deputy met with Nail. The victim was no longer at the home.
The deputy reported that Nail said she and the victim had gotten into an argument because she had been pulled over by police and brought home because she was intoxicated, according to reports. The arresting deputy also reported that she appeared intoxicated during the interview.
The deputy reported that Nail said she knew nothing of a knife involved in the incident.
According to the report, Nail said she and the victim were arguing and it became violent when the victim threw her to the ground, choked, and punched her in the face. The deputy reported not seeing any injuries that matched her description of events.
The deputy also spoke with the two juvenile witnesses in the home who said that Nail attacked the victim and hit him, according to the report. The two witnesses said the victim did not want to fight, but finally punched Nail once in self-defense.
The two witnesses also said Nail obtained a knife and stabbed the victim under the left armpit area, according to the report. The deputy reported seeing blood on the kitchen floor.
Later, another deputy found and spoke to the victim who said that he and Nail were arguing and he tried to call 911. He said Nail tried to grab his cell phone and began hitting him and then took a knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed him, according to reports.
The deputy reported seeing bruising and scratches on the victim, blood on his clothes, and a minor knife wound under is arm.
The deputy met with Nail again on Dec. 19, who this time had swelling around her face and scratches. The deputy arrested her and charged her with domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. There was no bond because this was a domestic incident.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.