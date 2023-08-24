Near the end of the monthly Dunnellon City Council meeting on Aug. 16, Councilwoman Jan Cubbage told her fellow council members she would be resigning due to “uncivil” comments made by Mayor Wally Dunn during a contentious discussion over whether or not the city would sign a letter to legislators saying it would take on the management of a proposed Nine Island Park if the land was purchased through a state program known as the Florida Forever Trust Fund.

The next day, Cubbage sent out an email confirming her resignation. She was elected in 2020 and was the longest-serving member on the council.

