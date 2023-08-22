Marion County firefighters responded to a residential fire on Saturday night in the 19400 block of SW 82d Place Road in Dunnellon. The call came in at 8:51 p.m., reporting a home engulfed in flames with possible occupants trapped inside.
Rainbow Springs Engine #22 swiftly arrived at the scene at 8:55 p.m. to find the house already 70% consumed by the fire. Firefighters immediately initiated an aggressive interior attack using a hoseline through the front door. Dunnellon Engine #3 also arrived promptly, establishing a water supply and taking command.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Battalion Chief 5 assumed control upon arrival, requesting additional resources, including a third tanker and an extra engine company. In response, personnel were withdrawn from inside the structure, transitioning to a defensive strategy against the inferno. Firefighters from multiple stations, including #12, #31, Volunteer #25, and #16, joined forces to contain and extinguish the flames.
By 9:29 p.m., the fire was successfully brought under control. No injuries were reported among the responding firefighters or civilians at the scene. The homeowner was confirmed to be absent when the fire erupted. However, the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing.