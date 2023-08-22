fire 1

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze that destroyed this home.

Marion County firefighters responded to a residential fire on Saturday night in the 19400 block of SW 82d Place Road in Dunnellon. The call came in at 8:51 p.m., reporting a home engulfed in flames with possible occupants trapped inside.

Rainbow Springs Engine #22 swiftly arrived at the scene at 8:55 p.m. to find the house already 70% consumed by the fire. Firefighters immediately initiated an aggressive interior attack using a hoseline through the front door. Dunnellon Engine #3 also arrived promptly, establishing a water supply and taking command.

fire 2

Firefighters shoot water from their truck's hose in an effort to control the blaze.