Dunkenfield Avenue in Crystal River is a popular, much-used shortcut for drivers to reach State Road 44 from Venable Street.
So closing it for up to 30 days and detouring traffic would cause headaches.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 5:38 pm
Dunkenfield Avenue in Crystal River is a popular, much-used shortcut for drivers to reach State Road 44 from Venable Street.
So closing it for up to 30 days and detouring traffic would cause headaches.
Get ready.
County commissioners will decide at their Tuesday meeting whether they want to close the road for about 30 days to allow work crews to reconstruct the muck under the road and resurface the top.
The questionable part of Dunkenfield is from Venable to Marion Way. Due to the poor/failing condition of the road’s surface and underlying base material, the stretch will be reconstructed and resurfaced.
However, due to a localized area of organic vegetation and muck below the road, about 500 feet of the road will require additional and more disruptive reconstruction.
Work crews will open up the surface of the ground and excavate about 7 feet of organic muck material and replace it with more substantial material.
The county estimates all this will take about 30 days.
To get to and from Venable Road to S.R. 44, the county would detour drivers to Rock Crusher Road, adding 1.2 miles, or 6.5 minutes, to a typical trip.
Dunkenfield will be reopened once the work is complete and the area deemed safe for travel.
This project is being funded jointly by Citrus County and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Small County Outreach Program (SCOP).
The FDOT will fund up to 75%, with the balance coming from gas tax revenue. The SCOP assists small county governments in repairing or rehabilitating county bridges, resurfacing qualified roads, and performing associated drainage and roadway safety improvements.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.