This past Wednesday, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested Austin Sellars, 28, of Dunnellon, on several offenses, including 16 counts of unlawful possession of a stolen debit or credit card. The arrest came following the traffic stop of a fraudulently purchased truck.

During the traffic stop, Sellars was found to be in possession of multiple credit and debit cards belonging to 16 different victims, with three of the credit or debit cards belonging to one victim.

checks

These checks were found at the suspect's home