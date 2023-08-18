This past Wednesday, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested Austin Sellars, 28, of Dunnellon, on several offenses, including 16 counts of unlawful possession of a stolen debit or credit card. The arrest came following the traffic stop of a fraudulently purchased truck.
During the traffic stop, Sellars was found to be in possession of multiple credit and debit cards belonging to 16 different victims, with three of the credit or debit cards belonging to one victim.
After taking Sellars into custody, CCSO Community Crimes Unit (CCU) detectives served a search warrant at Sellars’ residence, where they located a large duffle bag full of mail, none of which belonged to him.
The initial investigation into Sellers began May 2, when CCSO responded to the scene of a vehicle burglary, where the victim’s work iPhone, work iPad, and wallet containing credit and debit cards, driver's license, and cash had been stolen.
As the investigation progressed, the victim reported suspicious activity on his credit report, and it appeared that the suspect, Sellars, had used the victim’s stolen identification to purchase a vehicle through Carvana on June 8.
Sellars also attempted to acquire a personal loan for home improvements using the victim’s stolen Florida Driver’s License.
“Our CCU Detectives have already begun sorting through the collected evidence, which includes checks, W2 forms, health and car insurance cards, court papers, and several other sensitive documents Sellars had collected,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Thankfully, Sellars has now been apprehended, and we can begin contacting these victims and bringing closure to everyone involved.”
As a result of the investigation, Sellars has been arrested for the following charges:
• Two counts of criminal use or possession of another’s personal identification information.
• 16 counts of unlawful possession of a stolen debit or credit card.
• Theft/Auto/Bus/Truck.
• Driving while license suspended.
Sellars’ bond was set at $102,500
This investigation is ongoing and may lead to additional charges.
The sheriff also added the importance for people to be vigilant and regularly monitor credit reports to be sure no one is attempting to steal one’s identity.