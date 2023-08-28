Local power companies are gearing up for the aftereffects of Tropical Storm Idalia.
Duke Energy said it is mobilizing about 4,500 power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel to respond to power outages as Idalia reaches Florida, according to a company press release.
“Forecasts show the potential for strong winds and heavy rain that could result in significant power outages throughout many parts of Florida,” according to Duke. “Crews will begin power restoration as soon as conditions are safe to do so.”
If additional assistance is needed, Duke Energy can draw on other resources from its service territories in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and the Carolinas, the company said.
“Duke Energy prepares for storms 365 days a year while continuing efforts to strengthen the grid,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Wherever those impacts might be in Florida, our team is ready and we encourage our customers to be prepared, too.”
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative (WREC) is monitoring and implementing its emergency response plans and prestaging crews to be prepared in case they are needed, according to the company’s website.
“If you need to report an outage, log in and use our SmartHub app via the website or your mobile device,” WREC advises. ‘This is the quickest way to inform us.”
SECO Energy continues to monitor the storm, according to the company’s Facebook page.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.