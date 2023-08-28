Duke Energy Logo

Local power companies are gearing up for the aftereffects of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Duke Energy said it is mobilizing about 4,500 power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel to respond to power outages as Idalia reaches Florida, according to a company press release.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags