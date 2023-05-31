Duke Energy Logo

Duke Energy Florida is taking steps to clean up elevated levels of contaminants found at one of its Crystal River monitoring wells.

The higher-than-normal concentrations of molybdenum were found in a single well at the edge of the former runoff ditch and sediment pond, which had been excavated and lined in 2021.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.