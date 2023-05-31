Duke Energy Florida is taking steps to clean up elevated levels of contaminants found at one of its Crystal River monitoring wells.
The higher-than-normal concentrations of molybdenum were found in a single well at the edge of the former runoff ditch and sediment pond, which had been excavated and lined in 2021.
Duke spokesman Bill Norton said these limited impacts are confined to the area immediately around the landfill – within the Duke property and several miles from the closest neighbors.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“These are not drinking wells,” he said. “The wells are in place strictly to monitor the groundwater.”
None of the elements are leaving the Crystal River property.
“Groundwater conditions at the Crystal River Energy Complex continue to have no impact on neighboring areas or public water supplies,” he said.
In 2021, Duke implemented a couple of solutions to deal with groundwater issues at that site by taking care of stormwater ditches and installing a lining behind a sediment basin.
“That construction activity stirred up the constituents in the ground,” Norton said.
Duke is working with its environmental consultant, Geodyntec, to remediate the site.
“Elevated values are expected to be temporary and should continue to subside over time now that construction is complete,” Norton said. “Lithium concentrations immediately returned back to previous levels, and arsenic concentrations have decreased below levels observed prior to construction.”
The bottom line, he said, is that the groundwater impacts “remain within our property and are expected to continue improving – the public and environment remain safe.”
“Though this work was completed in 2021, we will continue monitoring the groundwater in the years ahead and posting updates on (our website),” Norton said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.