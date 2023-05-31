Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.