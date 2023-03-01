The bad news: The 51,000 Citrus County customers of Duke Energy will likely see their bills go up in April.
The good news: The rate hike won’t be as high as Duke originally forecast.
With projected prices of natural gas dropping, Duke Energy Florida on Monday trimmed proposed bill increases that likely will hit customers statewide in April.
Duke Energy Florida in January sought approval with the Florida Public Service Commission to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to recoup more money from customers because of higher-than-expected gas prices in 2022 and hurricane-related costs.
But in a filing Monday, Duke said lower projected gas prices in 2023 will help offset part of the proposed increases.
“Duke Energy wanted to take immediate steps to provide cost relief for our customers,” Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, said in a prepared statement. “We understand some families are facing financial pressures and encourage anyone who needs assistance to reach out to us.”
Duke Energy and other utilities rely on a benchmark of residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month.
Under Duke’s January filings, customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours a month would have seen their bills go from the current $165.55 to $199.04.
But with the reductions made Monday, those bills would go from $165.55 to $190.56.
The Public Service Commission is slated March 7 to take up proposed increases for Duke. If approved, the increases would take effect in April.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
