Duke Energy Florida may no longer be the county’s biggest employer but it remains it's largest taxpayer.

The company paid $23.8 million in taxes in 2022, according to new data from the Citrus County Property Appraiser’s Office.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

