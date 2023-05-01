Duke Energy Florida may no longer be the county’s biggest employer but it remains it's largest taxpayer.
The company paid $23.8 million in taxes in 2022, according to new data from the Citrus County Property Appraiser’s Office.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 4:12 pm
Duke Energy Florida may no longer be the county’s biggest employer but it remains it's largest taxpayer.
The company paid $23.8 million in taxes in 2022, according to new data from the Citrus County Property Appraiser’s Office.
The county’s second-largest taxpayer last year was HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and its related assets, which paid $1.85 million.
Rounding out the top 10 are:
- Florida Gas Transmission ( $1.24 million)
- Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative ($1.03 million)
- Sabal Trail Transmission ($786,1940)
- Walmart Stores ($636,864)
- Sumter Electric Cooperative ($624,197)
- Citrus Hills ($584,541)
- SHP V/Ryan Citrus Hills LLC ($557,585)
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers ($528,335)
When Duke closed its power plant in 2013, it was a watershed event for Citrus County, where jobs and tax from the revenue had been a major economic driver. The county lost about 31% of its tax base when the plant closed and the high-paying jobs lost devastated the economy.
County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton said Duke accounted for 19% of the tax roll in January 2021. Today, it’s 14%.
“The reason is they’re removing a lot of their real property out of the plant,” Dalton said.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said Duke Energy is an example of overdependence on one industry and it hit the county hard when the plant closed.
“All our eggs were in that basket,” Schlabach said. “You have to diversify. You can’t be dependent on one big employer.”
Schlabach said it’s imperative the county diversify its tax base to shift the burden away from homeowners and onto the backs of business and commercial entities.
Luring clean industry to the county is key and building up the Inverness Airport Business Park and the Holder Industrial Park would help, she said. Industry wants shovel-ready sites with infrastructure included and that’s the goal, she added.
Schlabach said the retail explosion at County Road 486 and 491 is an example of planned growth which will also lessen the tax burden on homeowners.
Dalton said 58% of the tax roll was residential. Today, it is 62%. Single-family residents on average are paying $1,778 annually on taxes.
Dalton encourages residents to apply for the homestead exemption, which can help reduce their tax bill.
A $25,000 exemption is applied to the first $50,000 of your property’s assessed value if it is the permanent residence and owned on Jan. 1 of the tax year.
An additional exemption of up to $25,000 will be applied if the property’s assessed value is between $50,000 and $75,000.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.