When Duke closed its power plant in 2013, it was a watershed event for Citrus County because it had been a major economic driver.
Close to 600 workers lost their jobs and the county lost about 31 percent of its tax base.
But 10 years later, Duke Energy Florida remains a formidable economic engine for the county. The company paid $23.8 million in taxes in 2022 and was easily the county’s largest taxpayer.
The Chronicle asked Duke Energy to provide a list of some of its economic and other accomplishments in Citrus County over the years.
First an overview:
The company serves 1.9 million retail accounts, brings electricity to more than 4 million people and businesses in 35 counties, including Citrus County — with just over 51,000 electric customer accounts.
The company has approximately 3,700 employees and close to 3,800 retirees in Florida, of which, more than 350 employees and 1,000 retirees reside in Citrus County.
Duke Energy and its Foundation have provided about $110,000 since 2021 to support the economic landscape in Citrus and other counties it serves.
"Duke Energy is committed to creating economically vibrant communities for years to come in Florida," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Our economic development team has the local knowledge of and strong ties to the communities we serve.
“Both are critical elements to bringing new jobs and capital investment to the state, and we look forward to exploring new innovative programs that will benefit all of Florida.”
Here is a list of the company’s recent grants and donations:
• In 2021, the Duke Energy Foundation provided $15,000 to the Citrus County Economic Development Council to create a marketing campaign to increase global exposure and economic development leads and win projects for the county.
• Also that year, the Foundation donated $6,000 to the Citrus County Education Foundation’s (CCEF’s) Mini Grant program to help increase student achievement. A year later, it kicked in another $36,000.
• In 2022, Duke provided $25,000 to the Economic Development Authority for Citrus County’s Targeted Industry Study for Small Business Incubator/Accelerator initiative. That funding supported the efforts of the Citrus One Stop Recovery and Economic (CORE) Center.
• In 2022, Duke invested about $30,000 to support nonprofits and other programs dedicated to helping those in need in Florida. That included more than $8,000 to Daystar Life Center of Citrus County and more than $20,000 to United Way of Citrus County.
• On the economic development front, Duke Energy is supportive of the proposed Deltona’s Holder Industrial Park through the company’s Site Readiness Program. The team has been instrumental in getting the zoning changed to industrial, as well as marketing the site’s potential.
• Located on 500 acres in Citrus County, the 74.9-megawatt Bay Trail Renewable Energy Center has approximately 197,000 tracking solar panels. The panels track the movement of the sun and are capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.
While the county is pleased to have Duke as its largest taxpayer, there is a downside.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach told the Chronicle the company is an example of overdependence on one industry.
“All our eggs were in that basket,” Schlabach said. “You have to diversify. You can’t be dependent on one big employer.”
Schlabach said it’s imperative the county diversify its tax base to shift the burden away from homeowners and onto the backs of business and commercial entities.