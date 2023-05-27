Duke Energy

Duke Energy's Combined-Cycle Natural Gas Plant north of Crystal River has been online for several years.

When Duke closed its power plant in 2013, it was a watershed event for Citrus County because it had been a major economic driver.

Close to 600 workers lost their jobs and the county lost about 31 percent of its tax base.

Production of nuclear power is no longer possible at Duke Energy's complex in Crystal River. The domed-shaped building at center right is the containment building where nuclear power was once produced.
Duke Energy Complex, located north of Crystal River, is the county's largest taxpayer.

