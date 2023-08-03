As the state braces for another active storm season, Duke Energy is taking proactive steps to ensure communities are better equipped to handle severe weather events. The company has announced a significant investment of $300,000 in grants, aimed at bolstering emergency operation centers and supporting nonprofits dedicated to enhancing residents' preparedness and recovery capabilities.
Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing reliability and resiliency for its customers and communities. "Keeping Florida safe, resilient, and strong starts with emergency preparedness," she said. "These grants will help provide the necessary support to ensure our customers and communities are ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws our way."
The grants, generously funded by the Duke Energy Foundation and Duke Energy Florida, have been specifically tailored to aid organizations with crucial roles in emergency preparedness. The financial support will enable these entities to fortify their ability to rebound swiftly from major weather events through advanced preparation and planning measures. Local communities are set to benefit from the funding by acquiring storm kits, essential materials, equipment, and workshops for their respective emergency operations centers and community agencies.
A notable recipient of the grant is the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners, which has been awarded $6,000 to purchase 25 voltage detectors for county crew members' use before, during, and after storms. These detectors are instrumental in identifying downed power lines and electrical hazards in the area, protecting both crew members and the public. By promptly addressing these hazards, the county can ensure a safer and more efficient response to storm-related incidents.
Mary Glancy, Citrus County Board of County Commissioners AINS risk manager, expressed gratitude for Duke Energy's support in acquiring additional detectors for their field staff.
"With the grant, we will be able to purchase 25 detectors to add to the 12 we've previously acquired," she said. "These detectors will assist the crews as they are clearing roads and cutting debris during and after storms to be sure that the staff and public remain safe."
Moreover, the Florida Council on Aging has received funding to distribute free storm kits to seniors residing within Duke Energy's service territory. Through various organizations statewide, including Citrus County Support Services, these storm kits will be provided to seniors, helping them better prepare for any potential weather-related challenges.
Duke Energy's investment in emergency preparedness initiatives demonstrates their ongoing dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of Florida's residents and communities. With the grants facilitating improved readiness and response measures, the state can better face the challenges posed by active storm seasons. As the hurricane season continues, the positive impact of these grants is expected to be felt across the state, forging a stronger and more resilient Florida.