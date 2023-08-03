donation

Pictured, from left, are Staci Bertrand, Duke Energy Government & Community Relations Manager; Mary Glancy, Citrus County BOCC Risk Manager; and Annemarie Hooper, Duke Energy Community Relations Liaison.

 Photo provided

As the state braces for another active storm season, Duke Energy is taking proactive steps to ensure communities are better equipped to handle severe weather events. The company has announced a significant investment of $300,000 in grants, aimed at bolstering emergency operation centers and supporting nonprofits dedicated to enhancing residents' preparedness and recovery capabilities.

Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing reliability and resiliency for its customers and communities. "Keeping Florida safe, resilient, and strong starts with emergency preparedness," she said. "These grants will help provide the necessary support to ensure our customers and communities are ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

