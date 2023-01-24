Duke Gas plant

Duke Energy's combined-cycle natural gas plant is pictured in April 2018. Duke Energy, which opened in October 2018, is asking the Public Service Commission to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to customers because of hurricanes and higher-than expected natural gas prices.

TALLAHASSEE — Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. are seeking state approval to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to customers because of hurricanes and higher-than expected natural gas prices.

Duke and Tampa Electric made filings Monday at the state Public Service Commission that, if approved, would lead to customers starting to pay more in April. Florida Power & Light made similar filings earlier Monday.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Melissa Seixas

Seixas