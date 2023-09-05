Attend a free community drum circle on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Liberty Park in Inverness, since the Fort Island Beach is closed for the next several months. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for a couple of hours at 368 N. Apopka, Inverness, at Liberty Park right by the bathroom on the right side of the road, just past the Depot and Withlacoochee Trail.
There is plenty of parking and restrooms, though there will be no shade, so bring umbrellas (if needed) that attach to your chairs. The group will probably meet at the same location until it can move back to the beach location. If it is raining at start time, the drum circle is canceled.