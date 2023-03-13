Florida gas prices rose 9 cents last week for an average $3.31 per gallon.
"Despite the jump at the pump, prices are still 27 cents per gallon less than this year's high, which was recorded at the end of January, according to Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.
"Price hikes like these are common this time of year as spring vacations drive-up gasoline demand, while refineries conduct seasonal maintenance due and switch to summer gasoline,” Jenkins said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.30 per gallon.
“The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we've seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up," GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan.
By comparison shopping, Citrus Countians can find gas below the state average. A random check shows several locations more than 10 cents cheaper in Crystal River. Prices were more expensive in Inverness.
GasBuddy released this look back at average state gas prices (regular unleaded) over the years:
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.