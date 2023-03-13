gas prices headed upward

Florida gas prices rose 9 cents last week for an average $3.31 per gallon.

"Despite the jump at the pump, prices are still 27 cents per gallon less than this year's high, which was recorded at the end of January, according to Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

