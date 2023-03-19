For several weeks, the right of way along U.S. 19 north from State Road 44 has been torn up.
For several weeks, the right of way along U.S. 19 north from State Road 44 has been torn up.
Given the amount of road work going on near there, most drivers would naturally assume that that section of U.S. 19 is being widened.
Not this time.
This is a project related to the county’s Water Resources’ Northwest Quadrant Water and Wastewater System Extensions.
That’s a wordy way to say that crews are installing a water main and wastewater force-main along U.S. 19 from Ashburn Lane to Powerline Road.
“These lines will extend water and wastewater service to the properties along U.S. 19 from Crystal River to the entrance to the Duke Energy site, including service to Seven Rivers Hospital,” county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said.
The project is being funded by a combination of RESTORE Act funds, grants, and property-owner assessments.
Citrus and 22 other Florida counties received RESTORE money from the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster, and it must be used for programs, projects and activities that restore and protect the environment and economy.
In related news:
Road construction continues along State Road 44 from U.S. 19 to east of Northeast 10th Avenue.
Drivers have had to exercise caution along that six-mile stretch due to traffic bottlenecks from lane closures on both sides.
The multi-pronged $3.1-million Department of Transportation (FDOT) project will resurface the road, realign the existing northbound U.S. 19 to eastbound State Road 44 right-turn lane, widen the existing sidewalk on the north side of S.R. 44 and provide larger sidewalks and bike paths.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
