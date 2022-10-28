A Hillsborough County man was uninjured after the dump truck he was driving in Citrus County struck utility cables before overturning along a highway near Homosassa.
According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office crash report, the 36-year-old Tampa man driving the dump truck at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, was eastbound on a driveway in the 1800 block of U.S. 19, looking to enter the highway after dumping a load of debris.
However, according to the sheriff’s office report, the truck’s bed was still raised when the vehicle entered southbound lanes of U.S. 19, and struck overhead cables connected to utility poles, causing roughly $1,000 in estimated damages to Spectrum lines.
As the truck continued forward, it overturned onto its right side on the highway’s shoulder. According to the sheriff’s office report, the driver wasn’t injured.
