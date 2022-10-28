CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A Hillsborough County man was uninjured after the dump truck he was driving in Citrus County struck utility cables before overturning along a highway near Homosassa.

According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office crash report, the 36-year-old Tampa man driving the dump truck at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, was eastbound on a driveway in the 1800 block of U.S. 19, looking to enter the highway after dumping a load of debris.

