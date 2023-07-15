CRYSTAL RIVER — A driver was killed early Saturday after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by Citrus Sheriff’s deputies and leading authorities on a high-speed chase, which ended in a fiery crash.
The incident began around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 41-year-old Mount Dora man, was traveling westbound on State Road 44, east of Colonade Street. The driver refused to stop for the deputies and accelerated at a high rate of speed.
In an attempt to stop the fleeing driver, deputies successfully deployed stop sticks east of County Road 491. However, the driver continued to evade authorities, crossing the median and colliding with a light post.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Jeep Cherokee continued to barrel down the road, eventually crashing into a concrete subdivision title wall and immediately catching fire near Crystal Oaks Drive.
Emergency services arrived at the scene but pronounced the driver dead upon arrival. The driver’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The Citrus Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the driver’s decision to flee.