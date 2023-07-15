Fatal crash

A driver attempted to elude police Saturday and wound up dead at the entrance to the Crystal Oaks subdivision off State Road 44 in Lecanto, just west of the Suncoast Parkway intersection.

 Photo provided

CRYSTAL RIVER — A driver was killed early Saturday after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by Citrus Sheriff’s deputies and leading authorities on a high-speed chase, which ended in a fiery crash.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 41-year-old Mount Dora man, was traveling westbound on State Road 44, east of Colonade Street. The driver refused to stop for the deputies and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle